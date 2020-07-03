20200704_SPO_ODACp01

Randolph-Macon's Tre Frederick ran past Emory & Henry's Ivan Phillips last September in an ODAC game in Ashland.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

The state-based, Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced Friday that its members agreed to a consistent start date of Friday, Sept. 11, for all regular-season fall sports competition.

That date, set in response to the pandemic, means Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney, and other ODAC football programs will miss nonconference openers and will be limited to nine games, unless those programs find opposition to meet during their off weekends, or extend the season.

R-MC was scheduled to face Dickinson in Ashland on Sept. 5. On that day, H-SC was scheduled to open at Baldwin Wallace, in Berea, Ohio. Other league programs were also slated to open in early September.

In addition to R-MC and H-SC, the ODAC for football includes Washington and Lee, Bridgewater, Emory & Henry, Shenandoah, Ferrum, Southern Virginia and Guilford.

According to the league, establishment of Sept. 11 as a consistent start date for fall sports, “allows member institutions adequate time to welcome student-athletes to campus and properly resocialize with a focus on a safe return to competition.

"Teams are free to schedule non-conference competition on an institutional basis when open dates are available in their respective schedules.”

On June 11, the NCAA set Aug. 10, or the first day of fall-semester classes if that comes earlier, as the first allowable day of practice for fall sports at Division III schools.

The minimum number of contests required for NCAA championship eligibility in Division III has been reduced by 33% in all sports for the 2020-21 academic year. In football, the minimum number of games is five.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

