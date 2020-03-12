20200313_SPO_CAAp01

Hofstra guard Desure Buie passed the ball against Northeastern in the championship game of the of the CAA tournament Tuesday in Washington.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

An official who worked a CAA men's basketball tournament game tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced Thursday afternoon.

The official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked, according to the CAA. The league informed the involved institutions and tournament personnel of the situation.

A league spokesman said Thursday that the CAA, whose membership includes William & Mary and James Madison, would not release the official's name or identify the game he worked.

The tournament ran March 7-10 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington. Hofstra defeated Northeastern 70-61 in the final.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started