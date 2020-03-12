An official who worked a CAA men's basketball tournament game tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced Thursday afternoon.
The official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked, according to the CAA. The league informed the involved institutions and tournament personnel of the situation.
A league spokesman said Thursday that the CAA, whose membership includes William & Mary and James Madison, would not release the official's name or identify the game he worked.
The tournament ran March 7-10 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington. Hofstra defeated Northeastern 70-61 in the final.
