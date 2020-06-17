Plans for the VCU Athletics Village that’s projected to include a ballpark shared by the Rams and the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels are coming a bit more in focus, at least the recommendations for the project are.
Relocation to Hanover County of Virginia's Alcohol Beverage Control Authority headquarters on Hermitage Road behind The Diamond is the first step, and that’s expected to be completed next summer. VCU has been acquiring land to add to the ABC parcel it’s expected to purchase from the state.
Richmond 300, a city government organization that provides a guide for growth leading into Richmond’s 300th birthday in 2037, earlier this month in a virtual presentation offered a glimpse into how the Hermitage Road corridor will look, if the proposals are approved by the city planning commission and city council.
The VCU Athletics Village, filling the ABC footprint, would include a tennis complex, a track, a soccer stadium, practice fields, academic buildings and parking, according to Richmond 300. It’s likely a fieldhouse would also be built.
The ballpark would be constructed on the opposite side of Hermitage Road.
"We have met with the city officials on alignment for our projects. We support early concepts as to what can make sense for all constituents, including the residents in the area and our Athletics Village plans, and we can discuss more details when they become clear," Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics, wrote in a statement issued Wednesday in response to an inquiry from the Times-Dispatch.
Sports Backers Stadium, currently home to VCU soccer programs and track and field, would be eliminated in the Richmond 300 plan. Sports Backers Stadium is located adjacent to The Diamond.
Mark Olinger, the city’s director of planning and development review, said the speculation earlier in the year was that the ballpark would occupy the ABC location.
“There’s going to be more discussion on that, but right now, that (stadium) moves off of the ABC site,” Olinger said in Richmond 300’s virtual summit on June 11.
Building the ballpark on the other side of Hermitage Road will “help activate and change some of the character of Hermitage which, unlike (Arthur Ashe Boulevard), which has a lot of activity facing it, very little activity actually faces Hermitage. We’d like to change that character over time.”
He added that trying to place the VCU Athletics Village and the ballpark on the same side of Hermitage Road “became very difficult for the ball diamond to fit … and make all the other items work.”
If the Richmond 300 plan is adopted, the ballpark would be on the west side of Hermitage Road and the athletic village would be on the east side. The baseball stadium would be surrounded by mixed-use development.
The Diamond, where the Squirrels and VCU play, opened in 1985 and is outdated, by modern stadium standards.
In February, when a groundbreaking event was held for the ABC’s new headquarters on Hanover County’ Pole Green Road, Gov. Ralph Northam spoke, and called the current ABC site on Hermitage Road “prime real estate, as we say. We've been working with VCU and, as you know, the Squirrels, the minor league team, they're interested in it. So, that process is moving forward.
"The plans are someday to have a world-class stadium there that both VCU and the Squirrels can use. And so they're working through that now, but I think that would be exciting for downtown Richmond."
Contacted Wednesday about the ABC construction project in Hanover County, Dawn Eischen, the public relations manager for Virginia ABC, responded “we are still planning to have availability of the new headquarters/warehouse in Hanover County in July-August 2021.”
Soon after, the current ABC headquarters can be torn down and construction on the VCU project can begin.
Staff writer Tim Pearrell contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.