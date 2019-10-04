20191005_SPO_URFBSHOPp01

Richmond defensive back Trent Williams (Thomas Dale High) defended a pass intended for JMU’s Josh Sims (83) last season at UR’s Robins Stadium.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription