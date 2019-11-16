20191117_SPO_URBBHOPp01

Richmond's Jacob Gilyard (0) drove to the basket as Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. defended at the Robins Center Thursday. UR won in overtime.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription