20180221_SPO_FCSp01

Bridgeforth Stadium at James Madison seats 24,877. The Dukes’ attendance typically exceeds that number.

 JMU ATHLETICS

wepps@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6442

@wayneeppsjr

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription