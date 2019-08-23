featured
Lunch with UVA's Tony Bennett auctioned for charity; more than $100,000 raised
Mike Barber
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Load comments
Most Popular in this Section
-
Ryan Willis wins Virginia Tech's quarterback competition, will start opener against BC
-
UVA has enviable depth at linebacker entering the season
-
Football preview: Virginia Union, led by Hopewell's Tabyus Taylor, is a preseason top 25 team
-
Football preview: Randolph-Macon looks to build on school's best season ever
-
Football preview: After a step back in '18, Virginia State eyeing a return to championship form
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.