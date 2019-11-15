2019116_SPO_WMSHOPp01

W&M freshman Bronson Yoder rushed for 144 yards on 14 carries in last Saturday's 55-19 win over Rhode Island.

 WILLIAM & MARY ATHLETICS

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription