20190928_SPO_URFBSHOPp01

Keyston Fuller, a graduate transfer from Duke, leads Richmond with 16 catches for 295 yards.

 UR ATHLETICS

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription