20191108_SPO_URBBSHOPp01

Richmond’s Nathan Cayo (l) and Grant Golden (r) guarded against Rhode Island last season. Upgraded defense is a high priority for the Spiders this season.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription