20191101_SPO_URBBSIDEp01

The University of Richmond's Bob McCurdy, a 6-7 transfer from Virginia, led the nation in scoring (32.9 ppg) as a senior in 1975.

 TIMES-DISPATCH

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

- John O'Connor

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription