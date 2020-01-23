VCU Dayton Basketball

Dayton’s Rodney Chatman and VCU’s Marcus Evans tangled up during their game in Dayton, Ohio.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription