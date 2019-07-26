CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia Tech and UVA’s football teams are preparing to open preseason training camps next week.
The Hokies’ trash-talk game, however, is in mid-season form.
The Cavaliers symbolically ended their offseason workouts Friday morning by having senior linebacker Jordan Mack smash a rock with a sledgehammer. The rock – a flat stone paver – had the words “Beat Tech” among other inspirational messages painted on it.
That prompted Virginia Tech punter Oscar Bradburn to get in his own burn, retweeting a Times-Dispatch image of the rock and sledgehammer with the words, “tell Perkins not to fumble the hammer.”
tell Perkins not to fumble the hammer https://t.co/4m1vhF0Lgg— Oscar Bradburn (@oscbradburn) July 26, 2019
That was a reference to last season’s 34-31 overtime win over UVA, a game in which Virginia star quarterback Bryce Perkins fumbled the ball in the redzone in overtime to seal the Hokies’ 15th straight victory in the annual rivalry game.
By Friday afternoon, Bradburn’s tweet had over 2,500 likes.
Bradburn, a junior from Australia, finished third in the ACC in punting last season and is on the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top punter.
Perkins, a senior who began his career at Arizona State and transferred to UVA from a junior college, led the Cavaliers to an 8-5 mark and a bowl win over South Carolina. His 25 touchdown passes last season tied for second most in the ACC.
Virginia hasn’t beaten the rival Hokies since a 2003 win in Charlottesville. Last year’s meeting was the first-ever that needed overtime between the two rivals but the fourth to be decided by just three points during the current streak.
Fourth-year UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall has made beating Virginia Tech a very public goal for his program.
