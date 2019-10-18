20191019_SPO_URFBSHOPp01

Linebackers Tristan Wheeler (30) and Tyler Dressler have led Richmond's defense in recent games.

 UR ATHLETICS

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription