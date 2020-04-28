Randolph-Macon hired Lindsey Burke, an assistant coach at the University of Rochester for the last three years, as women's basketball coach. Burke succeeds Carroll LaHaye, who was the Yellow Jackets coach for 38 seasons.
While at Rochester, Burke also helped teach a class in leadership. Burke was the director of basketball operations during 2016-17 at Bucknell, where University of Richmond coach Aaron Roussell was coach.
In a R-MC release, Roussell said, “Lindsey has a great basketball mind, a big-time work ethic, and a great way of leading others. That is a lucky group of players to have Lindsey as their new leader and everyone associated with the program will be proud to have her at the helm.”
Burke's first coaching experience came as an assistant at the University of Mary Washington. A native of Lockport, N.Y., Burke graduated from Mercyhurst University, where she played basketball. In 2016, Burke earned an M.B.A. from Mary Washington.
LaHaye, whose teams went 647-376, announced her retirement in March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.