Richard Bland, a junior college located near Petersburg, will suspend athletics for the 2020-21 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first school in the Richmond area to cancel sports for the upcoming school year.
The school made its decision based on projections by the American Medical Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the school said. A model by the University of Washington shows the number of daily deaths in the United States decreasing in July but increasing in August and September.
"While RBC athletics is disappointed in having to suspend competitions in 2020-21, the college will not put its student-athletes, coaches and staff at risk knowing the potential threat the COVID-19 pandemic imposes," athletics director Scott Newton said in a statement.
Bland's decision to cancel sports contrasts the moves being made by other colleges and high schools across the state to slowly bring back athletics. The NCAA allowed voluntary, on-campus workouts to begin June 1, and Virginia Tech's football team has returned to practice. Hokies athletics director Whit Babcock said he expects the football team to play a full 12-game schedule this fall, though it may not be in full stadiums.
The Virginia High School League allowed teams to begin offseason practice Monday, though the vast majority have not started yet.
High school athletes who signed letters of intent with Bland will be given a release to transfer if they request one. Coaches will remain on staff, Newton told the Progress-Index.
The school announced a modified academic environment for the upcoming year that includes reducing occupancy in dorms, allowing students to take classes online and eliminating large gatherings. Bland competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association and sponsors men's basketball, men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball, women's beach volleyball and softball.
