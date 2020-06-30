The University of Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics, John Hardt, said Monday that as July dawns he remains “cautiously optimistic” that the Spiders will play football this season. He reserved the right to modify his position as government and school authorities continue to gauge and react to the pandemic’s impact.
“Obviously, we’ll be much more knowledgeable as we get closer to teams reporting and the fall seasons beginning,” Hardt said.
Though UR hasn’t yet announced a date on which its football players and men’s and women’s basketball players will be allowed to report back to campus for voluntary workouts, a mid-July arrival is projected, and is the hope of football coach Russ Huesman.
CAA Football, the FCS league to which the Spiders, James Madison and William & Mary belong, has studied various scheduling models that include playing all 11 games as scheduled, playing only eight conference games, or each team playing home-and-home league games with regional partners to reduce travel costs and health risks.
At this time, Hardt said Richmond plans to play all 11 games on the days they are scheduled. The Spiders’ first game is against Saint Francis, at Robins Stadium, on Thursday, Sept. 3.
“We’ve not received any communication regarding any potential delay, or cancellation of any games on our schedule,” Hardt said.
James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary each have a date at an FBS program. Those arrangements carry significant financial components that the FCS schools would like to maintain. The Dukes are scheduled to play at North Carolina ($500,000 guarantee) on Sept. 19, the same day the Spiders are scheduled to play Pittsburgh ($500,000 guarantee) at Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Tribe are scheduled to open at Stanford on Sept. 5 ($625,000 guarantee).
Hardt said he is unaware of any UR football player who has expressed a desire to not participate this season in response to the health crisis.
The attendance at Richmond’s 8,700-seat Robins Stadium will be limited in accordance with “whichever guidelines are in place at the time from the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we’ll be practicing social distancing,” said Hardt.
Presuming CAA Football starts, there’s a high likelihood that all stadiums in which games are played will permit a limited number of fans, to allow for social distancing. In Virginia, that could mean very different attendance figures at league schools. JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium seats 24,877, and the capacity of William & Mary’s Zable Stadium is 11,646.
According to the NCAA, James Madison ranked third among FCS teams in average home attendance last season, with 18,108. William & Mary averaged 8,622, and Richmond averaged 7,534. At other state FCS schools, Norfolk State averaged 11,296, Hampton averaged 7,218, and VMI averaged 4,021.
No plans have been finalized, but among the attendance scenarios being explored by CAA schools is one that would limit stadium entry to season-ticket holders and players’ family members (both teams). At Richmond, for instance, that would translate to about 2,000 fans.
CAA programs also are examining ways to minimize travel costs to offset unexpected investments in coronavirus testing for players and staff, enhanced cleaning operations, plus housing and feeding players on campuses for voluntary workouts prior to the official start date of preseason practices.
The Patriot League recently announced principles that will guide its fall athletics scheduling model for all sports, which may impact William & Mary. The Tribe on back-to-back September Saturdays are slated to play Patriot League member Colgate in Williamsburg, and travel to Patriot League member Lafayette, which is located in Easton, Pa.
According to the Patriot League Council of Presidents, members will confirm that nonconference opponents are following comparable health and safety protocols in advance of any contest. Also, overnight travel for regular-season competition will occur only in “rare exceptions.”
