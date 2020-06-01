Home-and-home games with regional partners and competition in stadiums without fans are options CAA Football is examining for the upcoming season in response to the impact of the coronavirus.
Those are not preferred arrangements for the Richmond-based FCS league, which continues to hope that each of its 12 teams will be able to play a full schedule with fans in attendance, the conference commissioner said Monday.
According to Joe D’Antonio, the CAA is “certainly watching very closely what our FBS brethren are doing, and we’re certainly tracking on two words that I continue to talk to our folks about, complexity and cost - mitigating the complexity of being able to run an event, and the cost associated with running an event.
“If those obstacles become less, our chances of being able to have events in the fall become greater.”
CAA Football includes Richmond, William & Mary and James Madison, and also Albany, Villanova, New Hampshire, Towson, Maine, Elon, Delaware, Stony Brook and Rhode Island. Some of those locales have been affected by the coronavirus significantly more than others. Travel to and from scheduled games could be problematic because of health considerations, and school and jurisdictional policies.
If a full schedule is determined unworkable, one of the models the league continues to study is a home-and-home setup that would, for instance, have Richmond playing at James Madison and also hosting JMU. William & Mary could play home-and-home games against those two state opponents, with Towson, Delaware and Elon also involved with Virginia programs to an extent in order to minimize health risks, travel and cost.
“Among other scenarios, that scenario is definitely being considered, still being fine-tuned I would tell you, but definitely being considered. That is certainly one of the models we’re looking at,” said D’Antonio. “We will be very prepared to pivot as we need to as it relates to playing a full schedule or a modified schedule, if and when that decision needs to be made.”
League teams are currently scheduled to play eight conference games, with three nonconference games. Almost all seasons of CAA teams are slated to begin in early September. Elimination of some, or all, nonconference games, also is possible.
Playing without fans in stadiums would by no means by the CAA’s first choice, according to D’Antonio. However, he added that “ultimately if we get to that point, and that’s the only way we could do it from a safety scenario and a health-and-well-being scenario, that is reasonable to think that could happen.”
Starting on June 1, the NCAA allowed voluntary workouts by football and basketball players on their campuses. Many of those campuses, Richmond among them, remain closed due to school decisions and governmental guidelines that will likely change on varying timelines.
According to D’Antonio, the CAA for voluntary workouts has “basically indicated to each institution that it’s an institution by institution implementation or process as it coincides with the rules of your institution as well as the rules that have been put in place by your state and local governments.”
As far as the official start of football practices at CAA schools, “that question to date has not been answered. We are fully expecting that the NCAA is going to be laying out a blueprint of what a preseason in football can look like under NCAA guidelines,” said D’Antonio.
“Once that happens, we will again meet to react as to whether or not we are going to be in line with that, we’re going to be more restrictive, or it’s going to be institutional discretion to implement that plan as each institution sees fit, based on campus guidelines as well as state and local guidelines.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.