Former James Madison baseball coach and administrator Brad Babcock, who led the Dukes to the 1983 College World Series died Tuesday after a week-long bout of pneumonia. He was 81.
Mr. Babcock, the father of current Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock, coached JMU’s baseball program from 1971 to 1989, leading it to five NCAA tournaments, four at the Division I level, and making history in 1983 when his team became the first from the Commonwealth to reach the College World Series in Omaha. He moved into the athletic department’s administration, then retired in 2003.
Mr. Babcock, who also worked as an assistant football coach at JMU early in his career, finished with a 555-251-4 baseball mark.
He played baseball, basketball and football at Appomattox High School, where he is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame, then played shortstop for the baseball team at Lynchburg College, before going into coaching.
Mr. Babcock began his coaching career at high schools in Colorado and New Hampshire before returning to Virginia to get his master’s degree at Lynchburg. In 1970, he accepted a one-year appointment to coach JMU’s baseball team. He stayed at the Harrisonburg school for 33 years.
He will be most remembered for the team’s unlikely 1983 run to Omaha. JMU’s roster included four player who went on to play professional baseball, but after a third-place finish in the ECAC South Baseball tournament, the Dukes didn’t appear headed to the NCAAs that year.
They got in as an at-large selection and were a six-seed – out of six teams – in the East Regional at North Carolina. JMU went 4-0, dispatching South Carolina, William & Mary, The Citadel and Delaware to become the first team from Virginia to advance to the College World Series.
JMU lost its opening game there to Texas, which – led by Roger Clemens, Calvin Schiraldi, Bruce Ruffin and Billy Bates – went on to win the national championship. Stanford eliminated the Dukes in their next game two days later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.