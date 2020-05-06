College football is on the clock. Pay attention to the way scheduled openers for James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond are handled for indications as to how the rest of the FCS season may proceed, presuming pandemic guidelines allow it to begin.
JMU opens at home, against Delaware on Sept 5, when W&M kicks off at Stanford. UR opens on Thursday, Sept. 3, against Saint Francis at Robins Stadium.
Those are three very different setups. JMU has a league game, W&M travels to California, and UR opens earlier than most CAA teams, against a nonconference opponent.
Start with the timetable that would allow the Dukes, Tribe and Spiders to play their first games, as presented by CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio. In an interview with The Times-Dispatch last Thursday, D’Antonio said based on information shared with him by league directors of athletics and athletic training staffs, CAA programs would ideally like to have players in supervised training/practice sessions at least eight weeks prior to season-opening games.
Almost all CAA teams missed spring football, or conducted only a portion of it, because of the health crisis. Additionally, players have been involved in unsupervised individual workouts at their homes since mid-March. They are certainly not in the kind of shape they would be in had they participated in spring ball and continued to train under schools’ strength-and-conditioning staffs at on-campus facilities.
Consequently, safety concerns make that eight-week preseason, which would start in early July, highly desirable.
D’Antonio said a six-week preseason could suffice, while a four-week preseason would be pushing it. If CAA teams aren’t at their schools by Aug. 1, “then I think you could be in a scenario where you’re looking at a discussion of, ‘OK, we could still possibly play football, but is it going to be in a modified format in terms of the number of games?’” said D’Antonio.
That could mean league games only (8 of 11 scheduled dates), which brings us to JMU. The Dukes start with the Blue Hens, CAA opponents. The match-up could be pushed back to a later date, maybe Nov. 21, when both programs have non-league games (Merrimack at JMU, Delaware State at Delaware) that could be scrapped, if necessary.
Such a shift could be part of a broader plan that cancels all nonconference games and, accordingly, shuffles the schedules of CAA teams in major ways.
The status of William & Mary’s opener at Stanford could tell how willing a school will be to put its players and support staff on an airplane, a cross-country trip in the Tribe’s case, in early September. Will moving a football team by air even be allowable, or advisable, at that time?
Richmond’s opener will serve as an interesting test case because it’s earlier, the Thursday prior to Labor Day Weekend, than most college teams will start. Only four games involving FCS programs are scheduled prior to SFU-UR. And, as a nonleague game, it could be on the chopping block.
Unlike Power Five arrangements, there are no major TV payouts associated with FCS games, so it seems unlikely they would be played without fans in the stadiums. If the gates are opened, it remains to be seen if fans feel they’re able to safely attend.
Unknowns abound. Some answers may be delivered by the level of coronavirus containment accomplished in the next 50 days. D’Antonio said the CAA hopes to find a widow sometime in June to determine if games can be played as currently slated, or if schedules need to be adjusted.
He’d like for teams that didn’t have spring football, or had spring practice prematurely ended, to be allowed some extra preseason sessions.
“If there’s time,” he said.
