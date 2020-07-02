The Ivy League set the tone in March. It was the first conference to call off its men’s and women's basketball tournaments in response to the spread of coronavirus. At the time, on March 10, that decision was widely viewed as an overreaction. But all other leagues followed the Ivy’s lead, and soon after, the pandemic gripped the nation.
So there is considerable interest in what the Ivy League will announce on Wednesday, July 8. The conference, which plays football on the FCS level with 124 other programs, recently issued a statement:
“With return to campus protocols still being developed and introduced by Ivy League institutions, the Council of Ivy League Presidents intends to announce a final decision regarding the status of intercollegiate athletic activity for the Fall Term 2020 on July 8.”
Reportedly, the options are a seven-game league schedule in the fall, or a seven-game league schedule in the spring, with the spring model more likely. Ivy League members ordinarily play 10 games.
The FBS, college football’s top tier, may not have much interest in what the Ivy League will do, but the rest of the FCS leagues will be attentive.
“I would classify it as one more data point that we’ll use in our decision-making,” said Kyle Kallander, who's in his 25th year as commissioner of the Big South Conference. Hampton is part of that league's football branch.
It’s no more than a "data point" because there’s an asterisk connected to the Ivy’s announcement this time around. The conference elects not to participate in the 24-team FCS playoffs, which involve 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large entries. Ivy League schools for academic reasons do not want their players to potentially be involved in playoffs that extend through exams, well into December.
Because Ivy League programs aren’t involved in the playoffs, “for them to make a decision to move football to the spring is a scenario for them that doesn’t hold a lot of consequences as it relates to anything other than what they’re doing internally,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio, whose league includes James Madison, William & Mary and the University of Richmond.
The CAA and the Big South are FCS leagues that have automatic bids to the playoffs. Among UR, W&M and JMU, only the Spiders have an Ivy League opponent this season. Richmond is scheduled to play at Yale on Oct. 17.
The bigger issue pertaining to the FCS is how the FBS conferences proceed during the pandemic, according to Kallander.
“With so much at stake with guarantee games and those important fundraising opportunities, if there’s movement at that (FBS) level, that will have a much bigger on influence than what the Ivy League ultimately decides to do,” he said.
JMU plays at North Carolina ($500,000 guarantee) on Sept. 19, the same day Richmond is scheduled to play Pittsburgh ($500,000 guarantee) at Heinz Field. W&M is scheduled to open at Stanford on Sept. 5 ($625,000 guarantee).
Kallander said the Big South moves forward planning to play a full fall football season, with the understanding that much remains to be determined. He said he views a spring football scenario as “a last resort. Certainly it’s a possibility, but I think we go there if every other possibility is exhausted.”
According to the CAA’s D’Antonio, “There has never been an option that has been off the table … Do I think practically football in spring could be pulled off at the FCS level? I do.
“But as with any decision that you make, the devil is in the details, and we’d have to have some of those details ironed out before we made a final decision as to what that would look like.”
