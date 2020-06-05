The beauty of being the nation’s leading scorer in Division I basketball is the title takes no vacations. Forever, there’s acclaim, respect, admiration.
Bob McCurdy, the former University of Richmond star who averaged 32.9 points to top the NCAA in 1975, can’t enjoy the salutes due a retired 68-year-old who should be able to look back and smile with pride.
It’s the cancer, plus the pandemic.
At his age, with an immune system that’s compromised because of the serious cancer issue, coronavirus presents a grave threat. McCurdy is essentially homebound in Connecticut, with maybe a year to live and no clear escape route from what he has jokingly termed “house arrest.”
“To think that his last year of life may be spent in mostly isolation …" said Peter Dreyer, of the law firm of Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, which represents McCurdy in a medical malpractice case brought against the Whittingham Cancer Center at Norwalk Hospital.
The lawsuit contends that McCurdy, diagnosed with anal cancer in 2018, received improper chemotherapy treatments.
“He got a dose which was, I would say, at a level so low that some would call it a homeopathic dose, meaning it’s not a dose that would have any effect on the body,” said Dreyer, who said he was authorized to speak on McCurdy’s behalf by McCurdy. “As a result, he now has a recurrence of that cancer. It has spread to distant parts of his body. He’s now at stage four (very advanced).
“And he has a prognosis of approximately eight to 12 months remaining. He’s very, very ill.”
McCurdy is likely to die because of a cancer that should have been cured, according to the lawsuit.
McCurdy spent 45 years as a radio sales and management executive. He trained hundreds of salespeople and his voice is well respected in the radio industry. He held sales and management positions in Chicago, Minneapolis, and New York. McCurdy retired on April 10 to focus on his health.
He lives with his wife, Sydney McCurdy, and spends much of his time virtually communicating with family members. The risk of infection from coronavirus prevents McCurdy from visiting his primary oncologist in New York City.
“He’s a remarkable person who, even faced with this adversity, has kept his sense of humor and his ability to analyze situations. He’s a very bright man,” Dreyer said of McCurdy.
Richmond went 10-16 during the 1974-75 basketball season. The Spiders finished fourth in the Southern Conference and were eliminated from the league tournament in the first round by VMI. But the nation followed UR that season because of McCurdy, a 6-foot-7 forward without remarkable quickness, strength or leaping ability.
He just pierced defenses designed to contain him, a dozen years before the arrival of the 3-point shot in the college game.
"We played a box-and-one against him and tried a lot of other defensive things. But the guy could just score," said Les Robinson, the former N.C. State coach who coached at The Citadel when McCurdy starred at UR.
McCurdy, a lefty from Deer Park, N.Y., was held to 13 by Davidson early in his senior season. He scored 21 or more in every other game, including six outings of 40 or more. McCurdy scored 33 at Maryland, which went 24-5 and finished ranked No. 5 that season, and 36 at Virginia Tech. He dropped 46 on West Virginia.
UR arranged Bob McCurdy Night for his final home game, and McCurdy scored a school-record 53 against Appalachian State, on his birthday.
He was named third team All-American by The Associated Press.
"You can't lead the nation in scoring without a lot of offensive plays set up for you," McCurdy told The Times-Dispatch 25 years after his career concluded. "My teammates set a lot of good picks."
As a prep star on Long Island, McCurdy chose the University of Virginia over Richmond, N.C. State and Niagara. He averaged 25 points for the Cavaliers' freshman team (freshmen were prohibited from playing varsity by NCAA rules at that time). As a sophomore on Virginia's varsity, directed by Bill Gibson, McCurdy played sparingly and averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.
"I didn't think I was given a fair shake," McCurdy said. "I wanted a chance to play. … It couldn't have worked out any better for me at Richmond. To accomplish what I did was a dream, just a fabulous experience."
A heel injury suffered late in McCurdy’s UR career may have cost him an NBA job. McCurdy was selected in the eighth round of the 1975 draft, by the Milwaukee Bucks. He wore a cast for six weeks after his senior season and never made it to a Bucks practice.
He was set for a job in a European League when his heel again began giving him trouble. McCurdy became a businessman.
"There is that 'what if?' But I don't look back," he said. "Not playing professional basketball enabled me to get into some other things.”
McCurdy's son, Sean, played two seasons at William & Mary (2009, 2010) after transferring from Arkansas, where he also played two seasons.
