University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney has two years left on his contract as he heads into summer recruiting season, a prime time for an extension, if he and UR are so inclined. They are, both sides indicated in recent interviews.
According to Mooney, 47, contract discussions were underway but interrupted by the coronavirus.
“I feel like (school administrators) have a tremendous amount on their plate just trying to get a feel for how to keep everybody safe, how to bring everybody back, how to cut some costs, how to have an effective budget where we can be competitive but be smart,” Mooney, in his 16th year at UR, said last week. “I support the university’s efforts in a really, really challenging situation that every university is in.”
John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics, echoed Mooney’s sentiments in a Sunday email response to a Times-Dispatch inquiry regarding the contract situation.
“As you can appreciate, with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial impacts of the economy being turned upside down, and the sweeping protests surrounding the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and universal demand for social justice, it has been a near steady state of crisis management these past several weeks,” Hardt wrote.
“Frankly, I really haven't had a meaningful opportunity to review and discuss the basketball program's tremendous progress and success this past season with Coach Mooney due to the abrupt halt to the season and our immediate focus being shifted to the pandemic.”
Hardt added that he and Mooney are in regular communication and eventually the two will find time to discuss the future of UR basketball. A contract extension often is the reward for a strong year, and a sign of a school's commitment to the program's leader and staff members.
“Chris embodies the positive characteristics that I value in a head coach, and he does a great job leading the Spider basketball program and supporting our student-athletes,” Hardt wrote. “He understands the University of Richmond and supports our educational values and mission.
“With his continued leadership, I believe that we are on track and heading in the right direction to building and maintaining a championship caliber program at Richmond.”
The Spiders come off their best season in a decade. They went 24-7 and completed A-10 competition 14-4. UR was seeded second in the A-10 tournament, but did not play a postseason game because of the national health crisis. Richmond seemed in position to earn its first NCAA bid since 2011, when UR advanced to the Sweet 16. There was no NCAA tournament field established, because of the coronavirus.
Recruits and potential transfers investigate numerous factors before making college selections, with the contract status of the coach typically high on their lists. A prospect's relationship with the coach and his assistants is a major consideration, as is the desire to play in an established system.
Richmond will lose five senior starters – guards Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis, and forwards Grant Golden, Nick Sherod and Nathan Cayo – off its 2020-21 team. Mooney noted that the scheduled fall opening of the Queally Athletics Center, a $15 million basketball support facility, will be a significant help in recruiting.
“We both recognize the positive momentum created by last season’s success and the added excitement of the new (facility) coming on-line this fall,” Hardt wrote. “We have a terrific opportunity to elevate the basketball program’s level of success.”
Before last season, the Spiders posted back-to-back 20-loss years. They appear to be set up for continued success in the upcoming season, and improved UR recruiting suggests the program is in position to have solid teams after the departure of the five senior starters.
When named Richmond's coach in 2005, Mooney signed a five-year deal. He agreed to a multiyear extension in March 2009, signed another extension through 2016-17 in April 2010, and then agreed to a 10-year extension in March 2011 after the Spiders advanced to the Sweet 16.
The last UR announcement regarding Mooney's contract came in August of 2017, when one year was added, taking the agreement through the 2021-22 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.