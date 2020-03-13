CHARLOTTESVILLE – Thursday night, with their season – like that of all 750 student athletes at Virginia and thousands across the Commonwealth – wiped out by the wave of concern over the spread of COVID-19 – UVA’s rowing team gathered on the campus’s iconic Lawn and held an impromptu senior day for its graduating members.
Seniors received flowers and pictures in a ceremony planned by the team’s juniors, one that mimicked what the Cavaliers normally do at their final home race of the season. That season ended Thursday when the ACC announced the cancellation of spring sports.
“Our kids were just really devastated as every student athlete around the country was,” said Virginia coach Kevin Sauer. “This is important to them. It really is. And you could see it. Especially the fourth years. Kids who are like, all of sudden, ‘My career’s over. Oh my gosh.’”
Maybe not.
The NCAA announced it is working on a plan to grant spring sport athletes an extra season of eligibility to make up for this year’s lost season. It’s not a simple proposition.
If athletes remain on scholarship, funding will need to be found. If teams have more incoming freshmen, scholarship limits will need to be altered. Still, finding a solution that allows athletes not to lose a year of competition, and seniors to end their careers competing, is something supported by UVA’s coaches and its athletic director.
“I think everything should be on the table when it comes to student athlete eligibility because if it isn’t on the table, then they never get this opportunity again,” said AD Carla Williams. “So for those student athletes that missed out on our their championship seasons and missed out on their entire spring seasons, I would be in favor of taking a hard look at whether or not they should receive some more eligibility. Whether or not it’s a full year, I don’t know, but I think that they should get this opportunity again.”
Around the state, administrators and coaches echoed that sentiment. Virginia Tech declined to make AD Whit Babcock or any of its coaches available to the media Friday, but VCU’s Ed McLaughlin said he supports the NCAA’s plan.
“I would certainly be in favor of the spring sports student-athletes having an extra year of eligibility for this spring being lost,” McLaughlin said. “But it's one of those things that I think the NCAA really has to do a good job giving us some guidance on this. Because it could get incredibly difficult and complicated."
At Richmond, spring sports coaches on Friday were curious as to how, and when, the NCAA would clarify the eligibility of seniors on their teams. Women’s lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek suggested that some sort of quick resolution would be helpful.
“For them to know that there is that option … but a lot of them have their careers set up and their jobs set up,” said Kwolek. “It’s just hard. For a spring sport, we’re not even halfway into our season yet.”
Kowolek said her seniors are a major reason the Spiders are 7-0, and ranked No. 10. If some of them returned to UR, the program would unexpectedly retain strength.
Spiders baseball coach Tracy Woodson on Friday recognized the eligibility issue for seniors as “the big question.” He wondered if roster expansion would be permitted so his team could accommodate returning seniors in addition to incoming freshmen.
“You work year-round for 56 games. It’s a tough ending for them,” Woodson said of his seniors.
Woodson as of Friday had spoken to almost all of his seniors to gauge their interest in a possible return next season. Some are committed to employment opportunities.
“If you don’t have your dream job, for me, I’m coming back. I want to play,” said Woodson. “But that’s me. There are some guys that like baseball more than they like other things. Others don’t.”
UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor and his team were on the road to Pittsburgh when news of the cessation of play broke. His Cavaliers had played 18 games – winning 14 – before the season abruptly ended.
“In a sport where we only got a chance to play, you know, a very small percentage of our schedule, I would absolutely be in favor of those kids being able to … have that opportunity to be able to make that decision,” O’Connor said, noting not every athlete would opt for the extra year. “I would certainly be in favor of it. You know, if you're in our locker room yesterday, and you see the faces of some of these kids in the tears or some of these kids that have come here for a grad year or have returned for the last year had bypassed the Major League Baseball Draft and returned here for fourth year to play another college baseball season. You know, that's, that's tough.”
VCU women’s lacrosse coach Jen O’Brien said she thinks many of her Rams would want the year of eligibility back.
"I think it is so warranted, and I think it's pretty impressive that they're even considering this at that point,” she said. “I think that a lot goes into that decision. Whether it's scholarship equivalencies, all of those types of things. But I appreciate that that's even being discussed right now, this early. All of these players put in so much time to this season."
Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany’s team is the reigning NCAA champion. It won’t have the chance to defend that title this year. But like O’Connor and Sauer, Tiffany hopes his athletes still get to play four years of college lacrosse.
“If I was king for a day, and I had a treasury over here, I could just point the finger like, okay, disperse more funds,” Tiffany said. “I would absolutely provide all spring sport athletes around the nation an extra year of eligibility, and I would enhance the scholarship allotment or financial aid allotment, depending on the institution by 20% because now you have five years of classes, and you need five years of financial support for those classes.”
While it appears likely the NCAA will work to give back a year of eligibility to spring sport athletes, it’s less clear what the plan will be for the winter sports teams, which completed most of their regular seasons but lost out on championships.
The NCAA announced that its championships, including the wildly-popular men's basketball tournament, would not be held this year.
Friday, UVA wrestling coach Steve Garland, whose team was preparing for its NCAA championships when the cease of college sports went into effect, passionately argued for the winter teams to be granted similar waivers.
“Let’s do the right thing,” Garland said. “Let’s do the right thing regardless of the consequences. Regardless of what money it’s going to cost. Regardless of the paperwork. Let’s do the right thing by the student athletes. To me, that’s a no brainer.”
It remains to be seen if the NCAA feels the same way.
Staff writers Wayne Epps and John O’Connor contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.