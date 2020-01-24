20200125_SPO_URSHOPp01

Dayton 6-9 forward Obi Toppin is one of the nation's most prolific dunkers.

NO. 7 DAYTON AT RICHMOND

Saturday: 6 p.m. TV: NBCSW Radio: 950, 99.5, 5:30 p.m.

Records: Dayton 17-2, 6-0 A-10; Richmond 15-4, 5-1

Notable: The Flyers, who lost to Kansas in overtime and Colorado in overtime, have one of the nation's most athletic big men in 6-9 redshirt sophomore Obi Toppin (19.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg). Junior guard Jalen Crutcher (14.2 ppg, 5.1 apg) is not related to UR President Dr. Ronald A. Crutcher. ... Keeping up offensively with Dayton will be a challenge for UR. The Flyers, behind Toppin (62.3%), shoot 52.5%, which ranks first nationally, and average 83 points (fourth nationally) ... Dayton has won the last seven meetings. The Spiders will play in front of a sell-out crowd (7,201) at the Robins Center for the first time this season. ... Each team averages nine 3-pointers.

