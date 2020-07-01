A desire to be one of the best big men to play at the University of Richmond for coach Chris Mooney led Grant Golden this week to Plano, Texas, where the best big man to play at UR for Mooney resides.
Golden is in the midst of his an annual trip to the home of T.J. Cline, the former Spider named 2017 A-10 player of the year. They have been close friends for years after being teammates for a season, and that is the foundation of their summer meetings.
Hang out. Work out. That’s what the 6-foot-10 Golden, a rising Spiders senior, and the 6-9 Cline do, Golden said Tuesday from Plano, located outside of Dallas.
“He’s someone I look up to and admire, so to be able to come out and spend a week with him is always fun,” Golden, who lives in Winchester, said of Cline. “He did what I’m trying to do probably better than anyone. He’s one of the best players to ever come through Richmond, and certainly probably the best to ever do it at the center spot.
“So just being able to learn from him and see some of the things he saw when he was playing, break down some things when we work out that might benefit me, it’s great to learn from him all around.”
Cline has played professionally (Europe) since he left UR, where his game was one part scorer, one part ball distributor. After transferring from Niagara following his freshman season, Cline scored 1,647 points as a Spider, and also dished 374 assists.
Golden’s game similarly developed, largely by following Cline’s example in Mooney's system. Golden (1,472 career points and 294 assists) heads into his redshirt senior season primed to lead Richmond, with five starters back from a 24-7 team (14-4 A-10), to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.
Since mid-March, Golden has been at home, where there is another big man. His brother, Bryce Golden, is a 6-9, 245 rising junior who started 31 games last season for Butler (22-9).
“We talked about how lucky we are, especially during (a pandemic), with everybody trying to find gyms to work out in, find people to work out with, stuff like that," said Golden. "To have somebody in your own house every day that’s on the same path as you are, trying to do the same things you are, somebody who’s going to hold you accountable maybe if you don’t want to get up that one morning …
“It’s been great. It’s been awesome. And we’ve really enjoyed it.”
The Goldens played on a blacktop near their home for about a month before they could gain access to a gymnasium. When they go one-on-one, it’s a classic matchup, not only because brothers compete. Though they’re of comparable size, Grant uses jumpers to complement his interior game, and he’s taken 158 3-point shots as a Spider.
Bryce is almost exclusively a power broker, with family superiority in athleticism. Even Grant acknowledges that.
“Playing over the rim is where he’s comfortable and he’s able to do that with the physical abilities he has,” Golden said of his brother, who averaged 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. “That’s sort of the focal point of his game. With me, I wasn’t blessed with those same abilities and gifts athletically. I had to figure out other ways to score and other ways I could impact the game.”
They have played one-on-one thousands of times over the years, and many of those competitions occurred during the last few months. The older brother holds the lifetime advantage in games won, according to the older brother.
Golden and the Spiders are scheduled to be back on Richmond’s campus in mid-July.
