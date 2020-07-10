University of Richmond football players are scheduled to return to campus on July 15, along with men’s and women’s basketball players, for the first time since mid-March.
Spiders’ football players will be involved in voluntary workouts as a runway to the start of practice at the end of July. Richmond is scheduled to open Sept. 5, against Saint Francis, at Robins Stadium, and play 10 games in the absence of the Oct. 17 date at Yale.
Ivy League schools announced July 8 that they will not play sports this fall in response to the pandemic, which threatens college football in its entirety.
On Friday morning, Richmond coach Russ Huesman answered some questions from the Times-Dispatch about how the Spiders head into their preseason work, and his level of confidence that UR will play football in 2020.
The Spiders’ players and staff members are currently in their 14-day quarantine period as we move toward July 15, right?
Yes, we’re in that process right now.
Do you have a guess as to what the fitness level of your players may be when they arrive back on campus?
I think they’re committed to being great, and if they are, then they’ll come back in really good shape as far as their conditioning, their strength. We’re hoping. But part of this process is to figure that out, to get them back acclimated, and the ones that aren’t in great shape, to get them in shape to be ready to play.
As you move into the football portion of what you’re going to do later in July, would you anticipate a scenario where you practice more guys on offense and defense given the circumstances and the possibility you may have to fill in?
We haven’t even gotten that far, to be honest with you. It’s just, “Let’s get them here. Let’s get them tested. Get them acclimated back.” We’ll have some walk-throughs. Our meetings, until we report to camp (in late July), will still be on Zoom, so we kind of keep that distance away from each other.
Do you have any sense of whether Richmond will find an 11th game?
Our administration is handling that. Whatever they decide, I’ll go with. I’m sure they’re kind of mapping out the different directions we can go. I’m deferring to them, and if they ask me my opinion, I’ll let them know.
Are you in favor of an 11th game, or are you OK with 10?
I’d love to get an 11th game, no question about that.
Have you heard from players who may be interested in playing football at Richmond this season from the Ivy League, or from the CIAA, or other conferences that won’t be playing this fall?
We have not. I would guess some of them are going to get into the (transfer) portal. Right now, we can’t take anybody else. What we’ve got right now is what we’re going to play with this fall.
Have you had players express to you any reservations about playing for coronavirus reasons?
Nobody has said anything yet. So we’re anticipating 86 players showing up.
In the midst of the football cancellations and modifications of schedules, what is your confidence level about playing some football games this year at Richmond?
I hear that question a lot. Not just from press. Everywhere I go, “Hey, are you guys going to play?” If you had asked me two weeks ago, I would have said, "No question." You ask me today, I don’t know. I’d just like to get through July and see what it looks like at that point in time, to be honest with you. Hopefully in these next three weeks, it gets better.
