The University of Richmond football team began practice for the 2019 season at Robins Stadium late last July.

 2019, MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

University of Richmond football players and men's and women's basketball players can return to campus starting on July 15, the school announced Wednesday.

The process includes a 14-day pre-report risk assessment, a self-quarantine period, a COVID test upon arrival to campus, regular temperature checks, and pre-participatory medical exams, according to the school.

The student-athletes will train in small groups during the first two weeks back on campus.

Individuals who test positive for COVID will be placed in isolation, per Virginia Department of Health guidelines. Contact tracing will be conducted to identify any close contacts.

- John O'Connor

