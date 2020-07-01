University of Richmond football players and men's and women's basketball players can return to campus starting on July 15, the school announced Wednesday.
The process includes a 14-day pre-report risk assessment, a self-quarantine period, a COVID test upon arrival to campus, regular temperature checks, and pre-participatory medical exams, according to the school.
The student-athletes will train in small groups during the first two weeks back on campus.
Individuals who test positive for COVID will be placed in isolation, per Virginia Department of Health guidelines. Contact tracing will be conducted to identify any close contacts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.