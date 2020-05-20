The University of Richmond and VMI men’s lacrosse programs lost one of their Southern Conference rivals this week when Furman announced it was discontinuing its program in an effort to address the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Paladins also eliminated their baseball program.
Furman, a South Carolina private school comparable to UR, added men’s lacrosse during the 2014-15 academic year.
A school release noted “dramatic reductions in revenue” as a result of the health crisis. After classes were shifted online in March, Furman refunded millions in room and board and other fees, encountered new costs related to the pandemic — such as increased technology support — and the value of the school’s endowment dropped by more than $100 million, according to the release.
The Times-Dispatch in mid-April asked Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics, John Hardt, about the possibility of the Spiders eliminating sports, and he responded:
“This pandemic has produced a major global financial disruption with an unpredictable duration and impact. It’s way too early to know what the total ramifications of COVID-19 will ultimately be. However, the fiscal realities of the pandemic have already begun to impact the university and Spider athletics. This past week, the university announced campuswide budget reductions and a hiring freeze for the upcoming year as well as no increase in compensation for the faculty or staff.
“In addition, a number of our head coaches at the highest compensation level have joined me in voluntarily taking reductions in salary for the coming year.”
UR and VMI are now in Southern Conference lacrosse with Mercer, Air Force, Jacksonville, Bellarmine and High Point.
