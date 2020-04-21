Ulysses Samuel “Ukee” Washington, a former University of Richmond basketball captain who’s an evening news anchor at the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia, grew so tired of constantly reporting disheartening coronaviris developments that he came up with a musical antidote.
Along with keyboardist Bill Jolly, Washington sang a moving version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” accompanied by images of the performance and also those reflecting the suffering and triumphs associated with the pandemic. The video first appeared on YouTube on April 18, and has received more than 1.2 million likes.
“It’s been overwhelming. It’s been wonderful. It’s been very meaningful,” Washington, UR Class of 1980, said of the reaction he has encountered.
In a Tuesday interview, Washington called a news anchor’s daily on-air responsibility of unraveling damage inflicted by the pandemic “draining.”
“The average reader or the average viewer can turn it off and can get away from for a day or two, and then come back. It’s reality. You have to come back to it,” said Washington. “But we were doing it every day.”
Through contemplation of his situation, Washington said he recognized that TV news-industry members should form for the public a support system, “a bridge to better days to come (following) troubling times.” And that’s how the “Bridge Over Troubled Water” YouTube project was born.
The purpose was “To inspire, to influence, and to comfort,” said Washington, who grew up in Dover, Del.
For years, he’s known Jolly, the former music director for Grover Washington Jr., and they shared the vision of what the YouTube video could be.
Washington, a cousin of actor Denzel Washington, has been involved with music since he was a child. He sang in the Philadelphia Boys Choir, and traveled to Russia, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Denmark and Mexico as a group member. Washington has also appeared as an actor in movies and TV shows.
His first job out of UR was as a sports reporter at the Richmond CBS affiliate. Washington relocated to stations in Ft. Myers, Fla., and Atlanta before arriving in the Philadelphia market to work in sports in 1986. A decade later, he moved to the news desk. In 2015, Washington was promoted to an anchor of the evening editions.
Washington was Delaware's 1976 co-player of the year as a 6-foot-4 senior guard. He also broke the state record in the 110-meter high hurdles. As a Spiders freshman, Washington tore knee ligaments in a January game vs. Pennsylvania.
"I kind of lost a step. Every now and then, it would come back, but [the knee] was never really the same," said Washington, who was a journalism major.
He averaged about five points through his college career. Washington captained the 1979-80 Spiders as a senior, with Michael Perry.
And now, Washington is a YouTube figure with calming intentions.
“I hope it’s working,” he said of his music video.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.