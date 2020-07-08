The University of Richmond and VMI on Wednesday seemed to have lost football opponents for this season. The Ivy League reportedly won't be playing any sports until January of 2021, at the earliest, in a response to coronavirus.
Richmond was scheduled to visit Yale on Oct. 17, and Princeton was slated to play at VMI on Sept. 19. It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday whether the Spiders and Keydets intend to pursue alternate opposition for those days.
The Ivy League, comprised of Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale, plays football on the Division I FCS level.
In addition to football, Ivy League schools apparently won't be playing basketball, or anything else, until January. According to multiple reports, the Ivy League will consider at a later date whether it will try to play league football games after January.
In college basketball, the Ivy League set a trend in March when it was the first conference to call off its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus. At the time, on March 10, that decision was widely viewed as an overreaction. All other leagues subsequently followed the Ivy’s lead, as the pandemic gripped the nation.
It remains to be seen if the Ivy League’s latest move will have similar reverberations.
Ivy League members ordinarily play 10 football games, and do not participate in the 24-team FCS playoffs for academic reasons. They do not want their players to potentially be involved in a postseason that extends through exams, well into December.
Because Ivy programs aren’t involved in the FCS playoffs, at this point the conference's football direction is more of an "internal" decision for that league, with limited impact on the rest of the FCS, according to CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio. His league includes James Madison, William & Mary and UR.
In other games involving CAA teams and Ivy League members, Dartmouth was scheduled to play at Towson on Sept. 26, and Brown was scheduled to play at Rhode Island on Oct. 3.
The CAA has discussed spring football, which may be where the Ivy League is headed, as one of several scheduling models, according to D’Antonio. He emphasized that his league is more closely monitoring the path followed by the FBS.
Each of the 12 CAA programs has at least one game against FBS opposition. JMU plays at North Carolina ($500,000 guarantee) on Sept. 19, the same day Richmond is scheduled to play Pittsburgh ($500,000 guarantee) at Heinz Field. W&M is scheduled to open at Stanford on Sept. 5 ($625,000 guarantee).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.