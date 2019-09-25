CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia makes its first-ever trip to South Bend to play a Notre Dame team that, this year, is as rich in talent as the program is in history. The Fighting Irish are coming off a major national game, a loss at Georgia, while the Cavaliers are 4-0 for the first time since 2004.
Has UVA really closed the gap between itself and a Top 10 program like the Irish? Saturday will reveal an answer.
Eric Hansen has been at the South Bend Tribune since 1988, the year of Notre Dame's most-recent national championship season in football, and has been a jinx ever since. He's also the co-host of Weekday SportsBeat and GameDay SportsBeat on WSBT radio, as well as co-hosting the Pod of Gold Podcast with Tyler James. His guest this week was former Notre Dame All-American Rocket Ismail.
Hansen took time out to answer four downs worth of questions about Notre Dame going into Saturday's game against Virginia.
For more on the Fighting Irish and their match up with UVA, you can follow Hansen on Twitter @EHansenNDI and read his coverage at ndinsider.com.
1) How have the Irish handled the disappointment of the close loss to Georgia in such a big national game? And how does Notre Dame, ranked 10th in the country and arguably the nation's most storied program, view UVA, a program that until a few years ago was one of the worst in the ACC? In other words, any chance ND overlooks Virginia?
There was a players-only meeting Monday before coach Brian Kelly met with the team later that day to address the aftermath of the 23-17 loss to Georgia. So the players are doing and saying all the right things this week to cast the impression there won’t be a Georgia hangover. The physical aftermath may be more of an issue, even though the Irish didn’t add to their injury list per se. As far as overlooking Virginia, the Irish have seen film of the Cavaliers and know this is one of the best defenses they’ll see this season. They also know Virginia could very well be the second-best team on their schedule, even if the Cavaliers don’t have the brand names of Michigan and USC. I think Virginia has ND’s full attention and respect.
2) Tony Jones Jr. seems like an elite talent at running back. But, as you wrote about this weekend, the Irish running game has been struggling. What has been off for the rushing attack and is that the main reason for the offense's inconsistency?
Injuries and inconsistent recruiting have caught up to Notre Dame. The latter is a big reason Lance Taylor was hired as the running backs coach this offseason, and he helped land elite running back prospect Chris Tyree out of Virginia in the current recruiting cycle. ND’s best running back is converted wide receiver Jafar Armstrong, and he’s out until mid-October with an abdominal tear. They do get back sophomore Jahmir Smith (toe injury) this week. The fastest running back among the healthy ones is junior Avery Davis, who came to ND as a quarterback and was a cornerback as recently as three weeks ago. Jones, the ultimate complementary piece, delivers in a lot of areas but does not have breakaway speed.
3) It looks like Notre Dame has used a number of players at its inside linebacker positions. How will that group matchup with and contain UVA QB Bryce Perkins, whose mobility is what makes the Cavaliers' offense go?
Notre Dame began spring with a Gong Show of sorts, throwing all kinds of numbers at the two inside linebacker positions and the rover (a linebacker with safety traits). By the end of spring, only the rover, former Virginia verbal commit Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, had been settled. The mass audition continued throughout training camp, and the Irish started the season with a deep rotation at those two inside positions. The Georgia game was a quantum step forward for starters Asmar Bilal and Drew White, so the Irish likely won’t rotate as much except in their third-down package (Jack Lamb is the lone linebacker on the field in that look). Georgia’s Jake Fromm was the only QB the Irish have faced who isn’t a dual-threat guy. This group is rapidly improving in all phases, including QB runs and scrambles.
4) Virginia leads the nation in sacks four games into the season, doing a lot of blitzing out of its base 3-4 scheme. How has the Irish's protection been this year and how well do they handle blitz pick-ups?
Virginia will be the fourth straight 3-4 team the Irish have played to open the season. Their first 4-3 look will come the following week when their ousted defensive coordinator, Brian VanGorder, visits with Bowling Green. All four 3-4 teams, though, have very different styles how they run that scheme. QB Ian Book was skittish under pressure against Louisville, but much more poised against Georgia’s pressures. The offensive line did not allow a sack in 47 pass attempts against the Bulldogs, so that was a sign or progress for a group with a lot of individual talent that may be finally coming together. Tony Jones Jr., is really good at blitz pickup, which is why you may see a big dose of him at running back. But Book remains the key piece here against that kind of defensive look.
