CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia plays its fourth straight night game, third in a row at home, and second against an in-state opponent when the No. 21 Cavaliers host Old Dominion on Saturday.
A year ago, the Monarchs made national headlines by stunning a ranked Virginia Tech team in Norfolk. Could Bobby Wilder’s bunch have another shocker in store for UVA?
Each week we’ll bring you a look from the other side, getting the insight and thoughts of newspaper beat writers from Virginia and Virginia Tech's opponents. These are the local journalists who cover the teams on a daily basis. We hope it reminds you the value of reading local newspapers and their websites.
Ed Miller has been with the Virginia Pilot since 1990 and, during that time, he’s covered a bit of everything, from high schools to Virginia and the ACC. This is his third year focusing on Old Dominion.
Miller took time out to answer four downs worth of questions about ODU going into Saturday night’s game against Virginia.
For more on the Monarchs and their match up with Virginia, you can follow Miller on Twitter @edmillervp and read his coverage at pilotonline.com.
1) What was the focus of the open date and how much did it help ODU to recover from the Tech game and get ready for UVA?
It's a cliche, but they worked on themselves. Areas of emphasis included third down defense and the downfield, or vertical, passing game. The longest pass play of the season is just 31 yards, and most of that came after the catch, by Eric Kumah late in the win over Norfolk State. ODU also got a head start on U.Va, with two extra days of prep specific to the Cavaliers, Bobby Wilder said. At this early stage of the season, the team is pretty healthy, so although rest and recovery was also a focus, it certainly wasn't as much as of one as it will be later in the season, when they'll get a second open week.
2) ODU changed defensive coordinators in the offseason. Now, the Monarchs are one of the better statistical defenses, two games in, in Conference USA. How well have the players taken to the new defensive scheme? What's working well on defense?
To a man, the players have said they love the new scheme, which has freed them to be more aggressive and run to the ball. It's a 4-2-5, but in certain formations, just two linemen will have their hands on the ground. A defensive end and a hybrid end/outside linebacker called the "bandit" will be standing, and lined up wide. So far the scheme has produced takeaways - five in two games. Getting off the field on 3rd down has been a challenge, though. The secondary, which has added several transfers, has given up fewer long pass plays than a year ago. Lance Boykin is a standout at CB and Florida State transfer Calvin Brewton has held down the back end at safety. LBs Lawrence Garner and Jordan Young are experienced and productive. Geronda Hall, who plays the "nickel" in the 4-2-5 is undersized but is an excellent tackler. Overall, the defense is improved. As players get more familiar with the scheme, it'll allow coordinator David Blackwell to add more wrinkles. His defenses are known for producing sacks and TFLs. That said, trying to corral Bryce Perkins will be a major challenge, to say the least.
3) Stone Smartt appears to have emerged as ODU's starter at QB. Like UVA's Bryce Perkins, he's a dual-threat quarterback. What has he done well so far this season and what challenges will he present to UVA?
Smartt is indeed a dual-threat who can make tacklers miss in the open field. It's an element ODU lacked a year ago, and it's helped open up the run game. Smartt's still a work in progress as a thrower. Coaches would like to see him make quicker reads and get the ball out faster. As I mentioned earlier, ODU hasn't had much of a vertical passing game and Smartt needs to continue to develop timing and chemistry with a mostly-new group of receivers, led by Kumah and former QB Steven Williams.
4) A year ago, Keion White was a starting tight end for the Monarchs. Now, he's at defensive end and seems to be having an impact. Why did he make the switch and how good has he been at his new position?
Glad you asked. Here's a story on White that ran this week.
As the story details, White's made a seamless transition. He was moved because the Monarchs lost several talented edge rushes, including 3rd-round NFL draft pick Oshane Ximines, and had several other good options at TE. He's one of the strongest players on the team and has a motor that never stops - good traits for a pass rusher. His technique is still raw. He's mostly just a bull rusher at this point. As Bronco Mendenhall would say, it's a case of will over skill. But he looks to have a bright future.
