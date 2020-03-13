CHARLOTTESVILLE – Lars Tiffany’s final time coaching the 2020 Virginia lacrosse team was a spirited intrasquad scrimmage he hurriedly put together Thursday.
Wrestling coach Steve Garland’s final meeting with this year’s team took place in a crestfallen UVA locker room.
Rowing coach Kevin Sauer attended a make-shift senior day ceremony Thursday night on the campus’s iconic Lawn.
Tony Bennett’s men’s basketball team was holding a shoot around in Greensboro, getting ready for that night’s ACC tournament game against Notre Dame.
Brian O’Connor’s last time together with this Cavaliers baseball team was mostly spent in a shopping mall in Hagerstown, Md.
“When you have kids that have poured their hearts and souls into what they do, and being the best baseball player they can be, and making the best team they can have, and for it to come to an abrupt end is tough,” O’Connor said Friday.
The ACC announced Thursday the cessation of all spring sports, the same day the NCAA announced it would not hold its winter or spring championships. The decision, prompted by concerns over the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 or novel coronavirus, meant the end of college athletics for the 2019-20 school year.
Tiffany’s defending national champion lacrosse team was ready to play Maryland this weekend when it became apparent the season could be paused or permanently ended at any moment.
“I walk in from this locker room and say, ‘Fellas, forget the Maryland scouting. Grab your equipment. Let's get out there and practice before they shut us down,’” Tiffany said. “And the guys are like ‘Yeah! Let's go!’ So we went out and had the most spirited, intense intrasquad scrimmage that I've ever been a part of. Because I think the men grasped, they understood that there's a real likelihood that this is the last time the 2020 collective is going to be united and so we got after each other.”
Garland’s wrestling team had the day off Thursday. It was scheduled to leave for the NCAA championships on Friday. As it became clearer and clearer that that event may not be held, Garland gathered his team on campus and, eventually, delivered the devastating news.
When he walked into the locker room, the first two athletes he saw were senior Jack Mueller – ranked fourth in the nation at 125 pounds – and junior Jay Aiello – fifth at 197.
“So you’ve got two national title contenders right there who just got their heart ripped out,” Garland said.
Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said Friday she isn’t aware of any athletes or staff members currently diagnosed or possibly infected by the virus. The former Georgia basketball star and assistant coach said telling the UVA coaches and athletes that their seasons were finished “was incredibly difficult.”
“As disappointed as everyone one was, everyone understands,” Williams said. “Everyone understands that it’s the right thing to do. I’m proud of my colleagues around the country because we needed to hit pause and make sure that we protect each other.”
Of course, being right isn’t always easy. Tiffany’s lacrosse team and Bennett’s basketball squad both were the reigning national champions in their sports. Bennett’s bunch had won eight straight games at the end of the regular season, earning a double-bye in the ACC tournament. But it left Greensboro, N.C, without ever playing a game.
“The incredible excitement of the NCAA tournament for all the teams, fans and spectators involved is one of the best things in sports,” Bennett said in a statement released by the school. “No one wanted it to end this way, but in light of all of the uncertainty and people who would be put at risk, I support and understand the NCAA cancelling it.
“I feel for all the young men and women who had their college careers cut short and the experiences they will miss. It is important in these circumstances for us to consider the bigger perspective and act toward the greater good.”
The ACC and NCAA banned all in person recruiting for the time being, though coaches can still call and text prospects. Williams said one focus of her department currently is helping UVA's athletes get home to their families. The school has canceled all in-person classes, moving learning online for the foreseeable future.
"Very challenging because our student athletes are from all over the world," Williams said. "So we’re working with each one of our sports. We’ve got coaches from different places in the world too. The student athletes that need to stay here will stay and we’ll take care of them. Everyone else that can go home, we’ve encouraged them to leave and to go home.”
O'Connor's team was on its way to play Pittsburgh in a weekend series, and had stopped in Hagerstown for lunch. That's when O'Connor got calls from Williams, telling him, first to stay in Hagerstown, then later, to return home.
"I'll tell you, in those three hours on the bus ride back from Hagerstown, I mean, just everything changed," O'Connor said. "We went from, 'Hey, there's going to be a delay we're not going to play this series this weekend, to the college baseball season being canceled. So, obviously, there was a lot of emotion."
