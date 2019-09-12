CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Virginia, the defending college basketball national champions, announced its conference schedule Thursday night, a night before the Cavaliers will raise their championship banner at John Paul Jones Arena.
With 20 conference games this season, UVA will play 10 at home at JPJ: North Carolina (Dec. 7), Virginia Tech (Jan. 4), Syracuse (Jan. 11), NC State (Jan. 20), Florida State (Jan. 28), Clemson (Feb. 5), Notre Dame (Feb. 11), Boston College (Feb. 19), Duke (Feb. 29) and Louisville (March 7).
Virginia's 10 ACC road games are at Syracuse (Nov . 6), Boston College (Jan. 7), Florida State (Jan. 15), Georgia Tech (Jan. 18), Wake Forest (Jan. 26), Louisville (Feb. 8), North Carolina (Feb. 15), Pitt (Feb. 22), Virginia Tech (Feb. 26) and Miami (March 4).
