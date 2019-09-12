UVA championship celebration

ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to the crowd during a celebration honoring the Virginia Cavaliers for winning the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship at Scott Stadium on Saturday. Over twenty-thousand fans came to congratulate their team and watch highlight videos from the tournament.

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Virginia, the defending college basketball national champions, announced its conference schedule Thursday night, a night before the Cavaliers will raise their championship banner at John Paul Jones Arena.

With 20 conference games this season, UVA will play 10 at home at JPJ: North Carolina (Dec. 7), Virginia Tech (Jan. 4), Syracuse (Jan. 11), NC State (Jan. 20), Florida State (Jan. 28), Clemson (Feb. 5), Notre Dame (Feb. 11), Boston College (Feb. 19), Duke (Feb. 29) and Louisville (March 7).

Virginia's 10 ACC road games are at Syracuse (Nov . 6), Boston College (Jan. 7), Florida State (Jan. 15), Georgia Tech (Jan. 18), Wake Forest (Jan. 26), Louisville (Feb. 8), North Carolina (Feb. 15), Pitt (Feb. 22), Virginia Tech (Feb. 26) and Miami (March 4).

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

@RTD_MikeBarber

