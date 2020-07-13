Confirming again the uniqueness of our sporting times, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall on Monday referenced a Bill Murray movie classic in describing the Cavaliers’ COVID-19 protocols.
During a 30-minute Zoom session with reporters, Mendenhall applauded his players for following shelter-at-home mandates prior to their return to campus last week, said two have yet to rejoin the team “for various reasons,” and starkly framed the possibility of a college football season during a pandemic that shows no signs of abating.
“Challenging,” he said, “would be an understatement.”
The NCAA permitted athletes to begin on-campus voluntary workouts June 1, but Virginia conservatively timed its football return closer to the start of mandatory conditioning. Based on their scheduled Labor Day opener versus Georgia in Atlanta, the Cavaliers can commence those drills Wednesday.
UVA conducted voluntary workouts last Friday and Saturday, with others scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Coaches are not permitted to monitor voluntary sessions, but Mendenhall is encouraged that initial COVID-19 testing produced only two positive results.
The low rate “was a real testament to them considering the time they were away,” he said. “I think they’ve handled the masking, the social distancing, the handwashing, and some of the other protocols we have in place at a strong level. It’s not habitual yet, and it’s not truly a part of our culture yet, but I do believe the information that we gathered along the way from other programs, not only internally but externally, as our players were viewing it, as we were viewing it and adapting and applying in our program, has allowed a really strong return and a strong initial starting point. And I’ll say initial because there’s still a lot of work to do.”
Mendenhall sketched the protocols as follows:
Players are housed in adjacent dorms, grouped as they will be during the season. Masks and social distancing are required inside, and no visitors are permitted in rooms, not even other teammates. Common areas outside are arranged to continue social distancing.
Before entering the football program’s McCue Center headquarters, everyone is screened for a fever and answers a series of health questions. Weight room sessions include so few players that they run from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., and the athletes wear masks, or gaiters as you might see on ski slopes.
“A lot of times, that’s how you train for altitude [competition],” Mendenhall said, “but it’s harder to breathe, and it’s hotter, and so we’re working hard to keep our players safe and have them become fit at the same time. …
“After small groups train in the weight room, when they’re done, there’s a giant spraying down of everything in the weight room, a drying, a complete deep clean before the next group comes in with the appropriate time that’s been determined to make sure the cleansing agents work, have dried and had the effect. It’s kind of like a ‘Ghostbusters’ backpack kind of thing where guys are spraying stuff down inbetween each workout. … It’s an amazing operation that’s happening here.”
Offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer said the protocols are “definitely an adjustment,” adding “the UVA football bubble is probably the safest place to be in Charlottesville, if not Virginia.”
While preparing for Southeastern Conference power Georgia, Mendenhall advocated for league games only this season, the better to assure consistent COVID-19 precautions among opponents and curb travel costs with regionalized schedules. That is among the many options ACC officials are weighing.
Even as his players appear dedicated to protocols, Mendenhall worries about the virus spreading if and when student bodies return to campuses and seasons kick off. He shares with his team the rising infection numbers nationally and used an age-old quote that UVA athletic director Carla Williams passed on: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.”
“It’s very challenging right now,” Mendenhall said, “to acknowledge the threat of the virus, acknowledge the possible risk to the players we love and care about … and then ask them appropriately to condition and become ready for this game that’s challenging to prepare for even under normal circumstances.
“We’re all feeling kind of an internal turmoil of asking, but not asking too much, and trying to keep players safe, but not at the expense of being prepared. There’s a lot of things going at the same time, which I feel kind of an internal friction point that I’m still wrestling with and working on the right approach.”
