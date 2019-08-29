Virginia and Virginia Tech both play Saturday on the new ACC Network.
But the ACC Network has not yet struck a deal with Comcast, meaning Xfinity customers will not be able to watch.
Here's who does carry the ACC Network locally:
Verizon Fios: Channel 829 high definition; 329 standard
DirecTV: Channel 612
Fans can also see the games through streaming services, including Hulu, Youtube TV and Playstation Vue.
