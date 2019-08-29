ACCN_02

The ACC Network studios are located in Bristol, Conn. The channel debuts on Aug. 22 and will carry games and documentaries.

 Melissa Rawlins/ESPN Images

Virginia and Virginia Tech both play Saturday on the new ACC Network.

But the ACC Network has not yet struck a deal with Comcast, meaning Xfinity customers will not be able to watch.

Here's who does carry the ACC Network locally:

Verizon Fios: Channel 829 high definition; 329 standard

DirecTV: Channel 612

Fans can also see the games through streaming services, including Hulu, Youtube TV and Playstation Vue.

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

@RTD_MikeBarber

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription