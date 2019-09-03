Nathaniel Crofts and Daryl Dike scored first half goals, the Virginia defense delivered a clean sheet and the No. 12 Cavaliers knocked off No. 1 Maryland 2-0 on Monday night at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
The Cavaliers (2-0) snapped a six-game winless streak against their former ACC foes.
“This is obviously a great win,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. “Maryland is a great program and they’ll be fine. It’s the second game into the season and I reminded our team of that.”
After an aggressive start that saw Virginia register the first six shots of the game, the Cavaliers broke through in the 21st minute on Crofts’ first goal of the season. Virginia struck again a little over a minute later when Crofts slipped a pass to the corner of the 18, where Dike buried a right-footed shot for his first goal of the season.
“In the first half, I was happy with the confidence and the combinations,” Gelnovatch said. “We were scoring goals and got after Maryland like we trained to get after Maryland, especially centrally.”
Defensively, the Cavaliers limited the Terrapins (1-1) to five shots while registering their second straight shutout. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler turned away one of two shots on target in the first half. The other save went in the books as a team save after Andreas Ueland slid to knock away a Terps chance near the right post.
