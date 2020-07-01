About this series
While most sports are on hiatus, we’ll reprint stories from The Times-Dispatch sports archives, paired with memories of those events from our readers. Send your memories, no more than 200 words, to sports editor Michael Phillips at mphillips@timesdispatch.com.
From the archives:
AT U.VA.: WE'RE NO.1! ISN'T IT AMAZING?
October 15, 1990
By Vic Dorr Jr.
The News-Leader
Amazement. Gratitude. Wariness. Delight. These are some of the reactions with which the University of Virginia and the city of Charlottesville have greeted the rise of the U.Va. football team to the No. 1 position in The Associated Press and United Press International wire service polls.
The Cavaliers, who hadn't cracked the Top Five, let alone the Top One before this season, completed their climb to the summit this morning when they were voted No. 1 by the weekly Associated Press poll of sportswriters and broadcasters. The United Press International coaches poll lifted the undefeated (6-0) Cavaliers into its top spot last night.
U.Va. defensive tackle Joe Hall, a fifth-year player who watched from the sidelines as his team staggered through a 3-8 season in 1986, captured the emotions of the moment best. "I never even fantasized about something like this," he said today.
"It's a great compliment, there's no question about it. It's something I know I'll always remember. You want to be the best at whatever you attempt, and today we're the best. How many people work all their lives and get to make a statement like that?
"But it's also kind of strange -- bewildering, even. I think you have to wonder: Have we done enough to earn this? Really earn it?"
The Cavaliers' leap to the top was made possible by a combination of circumstances: their 31-0 victory over North Carolina State in last Saturday's game in Charlottesville; and top-ranked Michigan's 28-27 loss to unranked Michigan State.
"I remember looking at the polls when I was growing up," said sophomore fullback Dave Sweeney. "I remember seeing teams like Michigan and Ohio State up there at No. 1. I remember thinking how great those teams must have been. Now my team is there."
Sweeney shook his head. A small smile flickered across his face. "It's hard to believe. I don't think it's really hit me yet."
Said offensive tackle Paul Collins, a senior from Richmond's Manchester High School, "It's a funny feeling. I've looked for us in the polls every week for the past few years. But I've always had to look at the bottom of the list -- 18, 19, 20 . . . something like that.
"When I look today and see Virginia at the top of the list it's going to be kind of . . . well, weird. When you think of the powerhouse teams in the country, you think of Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, Miami. You don't expect to hear `Virginia' mentioned in the same breath with those people."
Nose guard Ron Carey, a senior from Hermitage High School in Glen Allen, reacted with all the emotion of a granite buddha.
"It's an incredible honor," said Carey. "I think that's obvious. But I'm not going to let it faze me too much because there's still so much to be done. We still have five games to play. If we start to slip now, people are going to say, `See, Virginia still can't do what it needs to do to get the job done.' "
Carey's comments, and others like them, pleased Cavaliers coach George Welsh more than the ranking. Welsh said the distinction of being No. 1 "is good for our program and good for our fans. The important thing is that the players keep it in perspective. If those quotes are right, it sounds like they will."
The same cannot be said for the city of Charlottesville. U.Va.' s students have scattered for their fall break, but the enthusiasm of local residents has more than compensated for their absence.
Robert Mincer, a 1958 U.Va. graduate who owns a thriving Cavaliers sports shop on University Avenue, intends to put a new item on his shelves today: a "We're No. 1" T-shirt.
"People were calling and asking for them before they left the stadium on Saturday," Mincer said.
Patrons of Sloan's, a popular restaurant/tavern near the U.Va. campus, checked their decorum at the door when they arrived to watch the Michigan- Michigan State game.
"The place went bananas when the game ended," said David Sloan, the establishment's owner. "People were jumping around and screaming and high- fiving one another. You'd have thought Michigan had been playing Virginia. It was completely out of control.
"There were even a few choruses of, `We're No. 1.' But then all of a sudden it stopped. People seemed to be saying, `Wait a minute. Can this really be happening? This is Virginia football we're talking about -- not basketball or soccer.' "
Sloan was speaking from experience. A U.Va. alumnus and former player, he is a survivor of the program's dark ages. In four years, 1973-1976, he experienced three head coaches and only 11 victories.
"It's incredible to think I'm going to look at the newspaper today and see Virginia ranked No. 1," he said. "I'll promise you this: I'm going to have that thing blown up and put in a frame. It'll be hanging on my wall somewhere -- you can count on that."
Less demonstrative but no less proud is former player Frank Quayle, a 1969 graduate who still owns the school's career record for all-purpose yardage.
"My first reaction? I think maybe I should pinch myself," said Quayle, the color commentator on U.Va.' s football broadcasts.
Quayle was asked if he found the day's developments surprising -- astonishing, even.
"Those are your words," he said. "If I had to pick one word to describe it, I believe I'd pick `wonderful.' If you had told me 10 years or even six years ago that we were going to be No. 1 in the nation, it would have been impossible to comprehend."
The No. 1 ranking will make the Cavaliers an appealing target for each of their remaining five opponents. Hall was asked if, in view of this fact, he would prefer to be ranked somewhere else.
"Hell, no," he said. "Everyone who plays this game wants to be No. 1. Anyone who tells you differently is probably lying."
'Powers that be' discover Moore
October 10, 1990
By Bill Millsaps
The Times-Dispatch
The Shawn Moore-for-Heisman campaign must now be taken very seriously. Not because the University of Virginia quarterback has passed or run for 17 touchdowns already this season. Not because he is, in the opinion of The Sporting News, the current leader in the race. Not because the Scripps Howard poll has Moore running a close second to Ty Detmer of Brigham Young.
Moore has emerged as a major challenger because he has been noticed and publicized by the influential media entities about which David Halberstam wrote in his non-fiction best-seller, "The Powers That Be."
We're talking here about the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and CBS News. The print members of that quartet have, in the past week, devoted big chunks of their sports section fronts to Moore and the second-ranked Cavaliers, while CBS aired a live interview with Moore prior to its telecast of the Miami-Florida State game last weekend. As Robert Tyre Jones, Jr. noted in another time, another context and another sport, it is not enough to be skilled "in the relatively inconsequential act of striking a golf ball. There must be someone there to spread the news."
Moore might indeed be what the Heisman Trophy purports to celebrate: the best college football player in America in the year of our Lord 1990. If there were no one there to spread the news, lot of good it would do him.
While the Big Boys of the communications business often come late to stories already spotted and covered by smaller media, their interest and attention is absolutely necessary to win a national election. That's exactly what the Heisman vote is. Some 1,100 electors from around the country will make selections in 1-2-3 order around the first of December. A big accounting firm tabulates the results, then, with great fanfare and with live TV cameras in attendance, the winner will be introduced at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York.
Virginia has been running an organized (and, with a $12,000 budget, relatively inexpensive) publicity campaign for Moore since mid-summer. It has already been worth the cost if there had been nothing more than the exposure provided by The Powers That Be.
Add to that the sports front "Cover" story that ran in yesterday's USA Today, complete with a USA Today staple -- a locator map to indicate where Charlottesville is. And the Shawn Moore profile that is supposed to run in this week's editions of Sports Illustrated. And the stories that are likely to result in Philadelphia and Dallas newspapers which are sending reporters to cover this weekend's Virginia-N.C. State game, a game that neither paper would deign to staff if it did not have some Heisman implications.
If getting your name around and getting it recognized is a big part of winning elections, then Moore and his "campaign" manager, U.Va. assistant sports information director Jeff Spelman, are clearly getting the job done.
Before the campaign began, well before it started to acquire believers, Moore understood that he would have to give up some of his free time. In general, he sets aside about three hours over two days every week -- usually Mondays and Tuesdays -- to fill press, radio and TV interview requests that are coming with increasing frequency. He doesn't cotton to everything that comes in; last weekend, he turned down requests from a Denver sports radio talk show and from, of all things, the Rutgers football network.
For the most part, though, Moore tries to be accommodating. Yesterday, it was a telephone conference call with reporters mostly located in Virginia and the Atlantic Coast Conference area. But there were two reporters from Chicago and another from Dallas on the line, as well as a representative of Scripps- Howard News Service.
As a quarterback, Moore has no hesitancy about going deep for six points. As an interview subject, he has a tendency to throw little outlet passes to running backs. ' ' If Shawn has a fear," said a friend who demanded anonymity, "it's that he might say something that would make him look cocky."
Therefore, Moore is often guarded in his response to most questions, pausing slightly before beginning his answer and, to give himself a little more time, usually starting with the words, "Well . . ."
It's clear that Moore would much rather make headlines with his play than with his mouth. Anyway, he's probably heard the same questions so many times already, he's getting a little bit bored.
There were, however, a couple of interesting questions put to Moore yesterday which drew intriguing responses.
Asked if he believed defensive players might make him a target for special punishment because of his standing in the Heisman race, Moore said, "I hope not. I like to see myself as a tough person on the field and if that did happen, there would probably be a brawl."
Noting that Ralph Sampson was the last U.Va. athlete to draw so much national attention, a columnist asked Moore if he, like Sampson, found it difficult to live a normal life in Charlottesville. ' ' Well . . . I'm not seven feet, four inches tall, so people don't recognize me like they recognize Ralph Sampson when he's out in public. Actually, I'm not that well-recognized anyway. I don't think people know me when they see me. I don't think so anyway."
Moore sounded as if he would like to keep it that way. The way he and his team have been playing, fat chance.
