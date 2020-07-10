20190803_cdp_news_UVAfootball211

The Virginia football team stretches during practice at Lambeth Field at the University of Virginia in 2019.

 ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Two of the 110 Virginia football players who returned to campus this week tested posted for COVID-19, the school announced Friday.

UVA allowed football players back on campus for voluntary workouts starting Sunday, and tested each athlete who arrived. The two who tested positive are currently self-isolating for at least 10 days and will be medically evaluated before being cleared to return to workouts. They will also undergo cardiac screening once they’ve been cleared.

Neither player required hospitalization, according to UVA.

In addition, people who had close contact with the two athletes who tested positive will self-quarantine for at least 14 days and won’t be able to participate in the team conditioning drills during that period.

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

@RTD_MikeBarber

