MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - University of Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall seriously injured his ankle during Friday night's game against the Miami Hurricanes.
Hall was blocking for a punt return and was engaged with Miami's Joey Blount. As Billy Kemp IV was returning the punt, Miami's Mike Hollins attempted to tackle Kemp, but in the process rolled into Hall from behind.
Concern was immediately evident.
A cart was brought out to take Hall to the locker room for further evaluation, and an air cast was placed on the lower left leg before Hall was placed on the cart.
In the locker room, a full cast was placed on Hall, and he left the stadium on crutches after the game.
UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall confirmed after the game that Hall injured his ankle, but said there was no official diagnosis yet.
"I'm not sure I can describe what the emotions were," the coach said. "Gratitude and loss at the same time. Appreciation. Sorrow. Conflicting emotions."
Hall, an All-American, is one of the ACC's top players and is projected to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL draft.
As he left the field, several Miami players, as well as the entire UVA team, gathered around him to give him their support.
"Devastating," UVA safety Joey Blount said. "In three years I don't think I'd ever seen him injured or complaining once. Bryce is one of the leaders on our team.
"Even though the injury is as bad as it is, it kind of forces the team to rally around him. People will step up and make plays - we have some players that need to step up now, and I think we're capable enough to do that."
