MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - University of Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall was injured during Friday night's game against the Miami Hurricanes.
Hall was blocking for a punt return and was engaged with Miami's Joey Blount. As Billy Kemp IV was returning the punt, Miami's Mike Hollins attempted to tackle Kemp, but in the process rolled into Hall from behind.
Concern was immediately evident, as it appeared that Hall had his ankle rolled up on.
A cart was brought out to take Hall to the locker room for further evaluation, and an air cast was placed on the lower left leg before Hall was placed on the cart.
Hall, an All-American, is one of the ACC's top players and is projected to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL draft.
As he left the field, several Miami players, as well as the entire UVA team, gathered around him to give him their support.
ESPN reported after halftime that Hall was on crutches outside the locker room and was wearing a cast on his left leg.
