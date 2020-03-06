The University of Virginia will play Saturday's men's basketball game against Louisville as scheduled, a highly anticipated matchup of top-25 teams.
Fears of coronavirus spreading led to Johns Hopkins playing in front of an empty gym on Friday.
UVA said in a statement it will take necessary precautions:
"The University of Virginia is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and our top priority is the health and safety of our students, staff and fans. The Virginia-Louisville men’s basketball game will be played as scheduled on Saturday at 4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. Extra precautionary sanitary measures have been put in place at JPJ. If you’re feeling ill, we encourage you to stay home and use your best judgement."
