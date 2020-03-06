NCAA hoops game in Baltimore held in empty gym for COVID-19

A no spectators sign is tapped to a door at Goldfarb Gymnasium on the campus of Johns Hopkins University before a first-round game at the men's Division III NCAA college basketball tournament, between Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Yeshiva University, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Baltimore. The university held the tournament without spectators after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Maryland.

 Terrance Williams

The University of Virginia will play Saturday's men's basketball game against Louisville as scheduled, a highly anticipated matchup of top-25 teams.

Fears of coronavirus spreading led to Johns Hopkins playing in front of an empty gym on Friday.

UVA said in a statement it will take necessary precautions:

"The University of Virginia is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and our top priority is the health and safety of our students, staff and fans. The Virginia-Louisville men’s basketball game will be played as scheduled on Saturday at 4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. Extra precautionary sanitary measures have been put in place at JPJ. If you’re feeling ill, we encourage you to stay home and use your best judgement."

​mphillips@timesdispatch.com    (804) 649-6546     

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started