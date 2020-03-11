UVA-Virginia Tech football

UVA’s head coach Bronco Mendenhall works during the second half of a college football game against Virginia Tech at the Scott Stadium in Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall has halted all team activities over concerns about the COVID-19, throwing into question whether the defending ACC Coastal Division champions will begin practice on March 24 as was originally planned, a source confirmed Wednesday night.

Mendenhall, who led the Cavaliers to a 9-5 record an appearance in the Orange Bowl, emailed the parents of players Wednesday to inform them of the decision.

The university earlier announced the decision to suspend on-campus courses. Courses will continue to offered online. Students have been encouraged to return home.

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

@RTD_MikeBarber

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started