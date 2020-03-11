Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall has halted all team activities over concerns about the COVID-19, throwing into question whether the defending ACC Coastal Division champions will begin practice on March 24 as was originally planned, a source confirmed Wednesday night.
Mendenhall, who led the Cavaliers to a 9-5 record an appearance in the Orange Bowl, emailed the parents of players Wednesday to inform them of the decision.
The university earlier announced the decision to suspend on-campus courses. Courses will continue to offered online. Students have been encouraged to return home.
