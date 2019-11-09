CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Virginia needed to beat Georgia Tech. While it wasn’t always pretty, and head coach Bronco Mendenhall may develop a few gray hairs by season’s end, the Cavaliers accomplished the mission, beating the Yellow Jackets 33-28 on Saturday at Scott Stadium.
UVA used another strong offensive showing to pick up a critical victory in the competitive ACC Coastal chase. The Cavaliers (7-3, 5-2 ACC) beat Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) behind an efficient performance from Bryce Perkins and a decent second half from their defense.
Georgia Tech struck first, using a 59-yard strike from James Graham to Ahmarean Brown. The freshman wide receiver ran a deep post route and broke free behind the defense. Graham’s pass fell perfectly into his hands. He caught the ball in stride and scampered into the end zone.
Virginia quickly answered back, driving 76 yards in nine plays for a touchdown. A 2-yard touchdown rush from Wayne Taulapapa tied the game at 7-7 with 8:39 remaining in the first quarter. Two Georgia Tech penalties helped extend UVA’s drive and made scoring a touchdown easier.
Terrell Jana carved up North Carolina a week ago, and he hurt Georgia Tech this week. He’s quickly becoming one of Perkins’ favorite targets.
The Yellow Jackets once again used passing to drive down the field against the Cavaliers on their second possession. A 75-yard drive ended with a 5-yard touchdown run from Graham, but it was a few busted coverages that allowed the Yellow Jackets to move down the field.
Following a punt, Virginia’s Joey Blount intercepted an overthrown pass from Graham and returned it to the Georgia Tech 28-yard line. The Cavaliers celebrated in the end zone three players later when Joe Reed caught an out route, made a few moves and reached the end zone from 9 yards out.
The first quarter ended with the score knotted at 14-14.
Virginia added a Brian Delaney field goal in the first five minutes of the second quarter to take a 17-14 lead, but the lead could’ve been larger. Virginia settled for the 24-yard field goal after facing first-and-goal at Georgia Tech’s 5-yard line.
Both teams put on a show in the final minutes of the first half. Georgia Tech used a 25-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Carter to regain the lead with just 44 seconds until halftime. Virginia quickly answered with a 40-yard kickoff return from Tavares Kelly Jr., who took the ball to midfield. Bryce Perkins broke free for a 43-yard rush to set up a 3-yard touchdown run later in the drive. The Cavaliers took a 24-21 lead into the halftime break.
The second half didn’t feature the same offensive outbursts. Virginia held strong defensively and neither team scored in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter started off with Virginia rolling. The Cavaliers struck first on a 34-yard field goal from Brian Delaney in the first two minutes of the quarter. They extended their 27-21 lead to 33-21 on a 3-yard touchdown rush from Taulapapa. His rush capped off a four-play, 50-yard touchdown drive. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Georgia Tech bounced back with a powerful 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut the deficit to 33-28 with 5:30 remaining in the game.
Virginia controlled the ball and burned the final 5:30 to finish off the victory.
