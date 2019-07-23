CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia senior cornerback Bryce Hall was named to the ACC’s first-team all-conference preseason team Tuesday, the only player from UVA or Virginia Tech to make the list.
It’s the second straight year that the Hokies were shutout in preseason all-conference voting by the conference’s media.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the league’s preseason player of the year by a large margin, receiving 127 votes. Teammate Travis Etienne, a running back, was second with 24 votes, followed by Boston College running back AJ Dillon with 15.
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins came in fourth with sixth votes. The remaining player of the year vote went to Florida State running back Cam Akers.
Hall led the nation in pass break ups last season and opted to return for his senior year. Last week, during ACC media days, he said he’s happy with his choice. He received 122 votes for the preseason team, making him the top vote-getter on the defensive side.
“I absolutely think it was the best decision for me because I've developed in areas that I might not have been able to develop had I gone to another level, just as a leader,” Hall said. “I'm being stretched every day as far as trying to hold people accountable to the standard or just progressing and understanding it's not about you, it's about other people.
“Then also being humble. You get a lot of praise, things like that, but also being humble and being the example each and every day when you show up to work, and learning how to encourage others, communicate, share the vision.”
Clemson, the defending national champion, led the way taking 13 of the 27 preseason slots, including eight members of the preseason offense.
Syracuse had the second most selections with four, two on defense and two on special teams.
Miami was next with three picks, linebackers Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney and tight end Brevin Jordan.
2019 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
(Total votes in parenthesis)
Offense
WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)
WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)
AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)
OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)
OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)
OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)
C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)
RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)
Defense
DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)
DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)
DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)
LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)
LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)
CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)
CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)
S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)
S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)
Special Teams
PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)
P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)
SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)
ACC Player of the Year
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127
2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24
3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15
4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6
5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1
