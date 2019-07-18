Belk Bowl Football

Third-year Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall says he was pleased to be a fan and watch Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers basketball team win the national championship.

 The Associated Press

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall says the team is placing an increased emphasis on what he calls "critical moment" situations in spring practice.

The Cavaliers lost two games late last season in overtime to Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech costing them a chance at a 10-win season and a major bowl bid. However, Mendenhall said Thursday during ACC media days that his team is showing it can learn from those mistakes, as evident by shutting out South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl.

Mendenhall says he's stealing a page from Virginia's national championship basketball team, talking to his team about the importance of focusing in on key moments. However he says it's very much about experience and his team is "still in the learning phase."

