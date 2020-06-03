MG VT UVa 022620

Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) shoots the winning basket over Virginia Tech’s Jalen Cone in the final moments of the Virginia Tech — University of Virginia NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday.

 Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia, Virginia Tech and Liberty will be part of a college basketball tripleheader on Nov. 13 in Charlotte, N.C., the inaugural Hall of Fame Shootout.

UVA will face Temple, the Hokies will play Davidson and the Flames will face East Carolina at Spectrum Arena.

Virginia, which won the 2019 NCAA championship, last played Temple in 1987. It is 3-2 all-time against the Owls.

The Hokies, who will be in their second season under coach Mike Young, are 20-19 all-time against Davidson. The two schools haven’t met since 1971.

“It is a tremendous field and a great experience for our student-athletes, as well as a way for us to connect with our strong fan base in the area,” Young said in a statement provided by the school.

Liberty, coached by former UVA assistant Ritchie McKay, won the Atlantic Sun tournament for the second straight year last season.

The new event is the latest offering from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which also oversees the Tip-Off tournament at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut and the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., among other in-season tournaments and classics.

The organization is monitoring the COVID-19 situation, according to a release from Virginia Tech.

