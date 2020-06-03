CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia, Virginia Tech and Liberty will be part of a college basketball tripleheader on Nov. 13 in Charlotte, N.C., the inaugural Hall of Fame Shootout.
UVA will face Temple, the Hokies will play Davidson and the Flames will face East Carolina at Spectrum Arena.
Virginia, which won the 2019 NCAA championship, last played Temple in 1987. It is 3-2 all-time against the Owls.
The Hokies, who will be in their second season under coach Mike Young, are 20-19 all-time against Davidson. The two schools haven’t met since 1971.
“It is a tremendous field and a great experience for our student-athletes, as well as a way for us to connect with our strong fan base in the area,” Young said in a statement provided by the school.
Liberty, coached by former UVA assistant Ritchie McKay, won the Atlantic Sun tournament for the second straight year last season.
The new event is the latest offering from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which also oversees the Tip-Off tournament at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut and the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., among other in-season tournaments and classics.
The organization is monitoring the COVID-19 situation, according to a release from Virginia Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.