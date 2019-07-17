UVA_National_Champs_plate.jpg
UVA Athletics

The University of Virginia's men's basketball national championship is being commemorated with a special license plate now available to state residents.

The Virginia DMV will offer the special plate for $25 a year, with personalization for an additional $10.

Of the $25 fee, $15 is returned to UVA to support student scholarships. The school has received $1.9 million from other license plate sales since the program was established in 1992.

According to the DMV, more than 7,300 license plates with UVA themes are currently in circulation.

​mphillips@timesdispatch.com    (804) 649-6546     

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription