The University of Virginia's men's basketball national championship is being commemorated with a special license plate now available to state residents.
The Virginia DMV will offer the special plate for $25 a year, with personalization for an additional $10.
Of the $25 fee, $15 is returned to UVA to support student scholarships. The school has received $1.9 million from other license plate sales since the program was established in 1992.
According to the DMV, more than 7,300 license plates with UVA themes are currently in circulation.
