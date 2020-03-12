NEW YORK — In the aftermath of what just transpired, VCU coach Mike Rhoades said what many around the Barclays Center were likely thinking early Thursday afternoon.
“It's surreal, it really is,” he said.
As ninth seed VCU and eighth seed Massachusetts wrapped up their warmups ahead of an Atlantic 10 tournament game that was scheduled to tip off at noon, news began emerging of the cancellation of other conference tournaments around the country due to coronavirus concerns — the Big Ten, the Big 12, the SEC.
For the moment, it appeared as if the Rams and Minutemen would still play, though.
Warmups concluded and players began gathering for other pregame items, like the playing of the national anthem and starting lineup announcements.
But, before that, there was a pause. A decision was disseminated between the teams. Rhoades thanked the small gathering of family and other associates who were allowed in for the scheduled game.
Then an announcement came over the arena speakers: the remainder of the Atlantic 10 tournament had been cancelled, too.
"Our job is to make sure we keep our players healthy, safe and [that] they have wellness,” Rhoades said. “And that's what we had to do. So, it was surreal.
“It's tough to talk to your guys afterwards … down the road they'll remember this and they'll see the importance of the decision and that it was the right one.”
After the announcement, UMass players left the court while VCU, a team with five seniors who saw their careers end in an instant, remained out for several minutes. Players formed an impromptu layup line, attempting dunks.
They took a team photo together, and then joined the group of 42 Peppas pep band members who were among those permitted inside, as the ensemble continued to play. Finally, they waved goodbye and retreated to the locker room, the season over.
Rhoades said there wasn’t a dry eye inside the locker room.
“What I told them, probably what my mom would say to me, 'Sometimes life's just not fair. And you got to deal with it,'” Rhoades said. “And I told our guys, 'You'll understand this more as we go along. But we're still a family, we're still a team. And the memories and the relationships are everything.’”
VCU finishes this season 18-13 overall, with a rocky end of the regular season preceding Thursday’s bizarre sequence of events.
The Rams will say goodbye to five seniors: guard Malik Crowfield, guard Marcus Evans, guard De’Riante Jenkins, guard/forward Mike’l Simms (Highland Springs) and forward Issac Vann.
“It was tough, tough for the seniors,” Rhoades said. “I think when they went and sat down in the locker room and realized that they're not putting the uniform back on, that was tough."
In response to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, things escalated across the sports world quickly Wednesday and Thursday. The A-10 joined other leagues Wednesday evening in announcing a limitation on who could be inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the remainder of the tournament: teams, network TV, working media, essential personnel and team affiliated families/guests (150 per team). Pep bands and cheerleaders for both teams were inside Thursday, too.
But, at noon Thursday, everything came to a halt.
The situation that has developed, especially so rapidly with the information and news that we've been receiving from all of our advisory boards and experts across the country regarding the coronavirus made this a decision that was really one that we had to make,” A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade said.
By A-10 policy, in case a conference tournament can’t be completed, the regular-season champion (Dayton) receives the conference’s automatic NCAA tournament bid.
But what happens next — including if the NCAA tournament will be played at all — will play out in the coming days.
Surreal indeed.
"We are in very uncertain times and very challenging times,” McGlade said.
